Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLDN. BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Willdan Group (WLDN) traded down 3.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. 65,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $259.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

In other news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $178,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,454.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

