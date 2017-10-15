WFG Advisors LP Has $2.11 Million Stake in SPX Corp (SPXC)

WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of SPX Corp worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Corp during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Corp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Corp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Corp by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Corp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPX Corp (NASDAQ SPXC) remained flat at $29.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 142,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company’s market cap is $1.24 billion. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.84 million. SPX Corp had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SPX Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

SPX Corp Profile

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

