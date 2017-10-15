WFG Advisors LP Buys 23,305 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Boston Scientific Corporation accounts for 1.0% of WFG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WFG Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 5,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. BidaskClub cut Boston Scientific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific Corporation from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $29.00 price target on Boston Scientific Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

In other Boston Scientific Corporation news, EVP Supratim Bose sold 347,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $10,108,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $57,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,880 shares in the company, valued at $512,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,297 shares of company stock worth $15,144,095. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) traded up 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,917 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $29.54.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

