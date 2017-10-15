Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,124,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,679 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 152,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 408,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 217,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 251,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE WY) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,463 shares. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

