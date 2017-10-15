Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Holdings Held by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. held its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser Company alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE WY) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 2,424,463 shares of the company were exchanged. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.58 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Holdings Held by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/weyerhaeuser-company-wy-holdings-held-by-schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.