WEX (WEX) Earns News Impact Score of 0.15

News articles about WEX (NYSE:WEX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5957555269571 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of WEX (NYSE WEX) opened at 120.00 on Friday. WEX has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. WEX had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post $5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC increased their price target on WEX from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hilary A. Rapkin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,395,833 shares of company stock valued at $245,048,295. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

