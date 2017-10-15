Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE CVS) opened at 72.60 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. CVS Health Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

In other CVS Health Corporation news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 241,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $20,032,330.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859,112.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,625 shares of company stock worth $58,318,431. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

