Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Position Held by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. continued to hold its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, insider Mark P. Long sold 28,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $2,693,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,646.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 17,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,597,907.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,928. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Vetr upgraded Western Digital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.96 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Western Digital Corporation from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ WDC) traded up 2.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.80. 5,325,440 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.24. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Western Digital Corporation’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

Western Digital Corporation Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

