Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MMU) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,481 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.76% of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (NYSE MMU) opened at 14.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $14.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Profile

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax as is consistent with preservation of principal. It seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in long-term investment grade municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities (municipal obligations).

