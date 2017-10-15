Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Short Interest Update

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,262,875 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 13,599,522 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,695,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Longbow Research raised shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.23 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendy’s Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of Wendy’s Company (WEN) opened at 15.35 on Friday. Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendy’s Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s Company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Wendy’s Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

In other Wendy’s Company (The) news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $54,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 401.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Wendy’s Company (The) by 24.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 309,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s Company (The) by 11,068.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,391,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wendy’s Company (The) by 75.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 369,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s Company (The) by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

