Welltower Inc. (HCN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Welltower worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 82,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 704,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCN shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial Corporation started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Welltower to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) opened at 68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $78.17.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

