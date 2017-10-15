Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 61.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 267,285 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE CMC) opened at 20.78 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

