Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.15.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) traded down 0.44% during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.60. 235,835 shares of the company traded hands. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.51 and a 12-month high of $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.57%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will post $9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $486,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,252.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. King sold 44,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,009,602.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,587,995.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,968 shares of company stock valued at $34,980,922 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

