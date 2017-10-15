Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTW. BidaskClub downgraded Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) opened at 44.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 2.99.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 123.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth $271,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

