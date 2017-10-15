Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 535,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 524,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 154,385 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 436,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 115,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,267.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 430,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA SLV) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616,929 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

