Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSE:IWD) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 0.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 11.2% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 26,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 61.1% in the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 30,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSE:IWD) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.60. 1,244,136 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $102.07 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.6626 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

