Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,500 ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSE:TWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,765 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $33.50.
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Profile
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
