Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSE:TWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,500 ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/wealthsource-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-10500-proshares-ultrashort-russell2000-twm.html.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,765 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.