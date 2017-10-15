Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,823 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.24.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) opened at 95.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $97.64.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In related news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $1,611,441.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

