Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is Ecofin Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Ecofin Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 5.0% of Ecofin Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ecofin Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/waste-management-inc-wm-is-ecofin-ltd-s-7th-largest-position.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. Bank of America Corporation dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Management from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.74.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) traded up 0.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,835 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.42%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $33,694.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,218.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.