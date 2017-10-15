Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Mednax, Inc (MD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,667 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Mednax worth $40,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Mednax by 95.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,170,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,048,000 after buying an additional 1,062,584 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mednax by 8,590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,047 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mednax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,913,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Mednax by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,029,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,179,000 after acquiring an additional 587,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mednax by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,048,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,109,000 after acquiring an additional 508,863 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,131.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mednax, Inc (MD) traded down 1.36% on Friday, hitting $42.17. 1,038,853 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mednax, Inc has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.49 million. Mednax had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mednax, Inc will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MD. Stephens upgraded shares of Mednax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Mednax in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mednax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mednax from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mednax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mednax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

