Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 359.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 264,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE VMC) opened at 116.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $138.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $151,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $347,154.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $115,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,036.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

