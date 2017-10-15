Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVR by 144.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4,401.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR Inc. alerts:

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) opened at 2939.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,810.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2,490.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,478.04 and a 12 month high of $2,968.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The construction company reported $35.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $28.63 by $6.56. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. NVR had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post $139.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/voya-investment-management-llc-trims-stake-in-nvr-inc-nvr.html.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,678.35, for a total value of $4,017,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 165 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,682.26, for a total transaction of $442,572.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,240 shares of company stock worth $11,355,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,690.00 price target (up from $2,485.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,645.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.