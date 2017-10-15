Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bunge Limited (BG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Limited were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited by 99.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited in the first quarter worth $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited in the second quarter worth $200,000. Private Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) opened at 72.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.01. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Bunge Limited had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Bunge Limited’s payout ratio is 53.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bunge Limited in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bunge Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Bunge Limited to a “neutral – underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $210,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

