Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,459,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,721,000 after acquiring an additional 492,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,714,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,248,000 after acquiring an additional 205,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,284,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357,686 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 68.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,793 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,292,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 361,629 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,009.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) opened at 52.20 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $5.67 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $85.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.33) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -167.66%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

