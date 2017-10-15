Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen N.V. were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen N.V. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Qiagen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Commerzbank Ag reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/voya-investment-management-llc-has-3-32-million-holdings-in-qiagen-n-v-qgen.html.

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) opened at 34.65 on Friday. Qiagen N.V. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Qiagen N.V. had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen N.V.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.