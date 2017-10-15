Vmware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Vmware were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vmware by 4,817.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $469,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vmware by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $362,171,000 after purchasing an additional 352,516 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Vmware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,669,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $233,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,558 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vmware by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,434 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $230,241,000 after purchasing an additional 538,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vmware by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,556,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $235,519,000 after purchasing an additional 244,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vmware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $120,782.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,532,358.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $646,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,548. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Vmware from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Vmware in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vmware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC raised shares of Vmware from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vmware in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Vmware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

Vmware, Inc. (VMW) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.62. 1,480,819 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.72. Vmware, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $114.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.56.

Vmware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Vmware had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vmware, Inc. will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vmware declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the virtualization software provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

