Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Forward View set a $23.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) opened at 20.88 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $1.19 billion. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.49 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 16,839.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,667,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,563,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,884 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,423,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

