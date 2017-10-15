Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Purchases 17,771 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,884 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,853 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,384 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) opened at 15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.19. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/virtu-kcg-holdings-llc-purchases-17771-shares-of-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.