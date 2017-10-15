VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Stock Price Down 15.2%

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) shares fell 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $7.00. 2,373,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 471,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VirnetX Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The firm’s market capitalization is $408.16 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VirnetX Holding by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 452,810 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VirnetX Holding by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 973,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in VirnetX Holding during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VirnetX Holding by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VirnetX Holding by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter.

About VirnetX Holding

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

