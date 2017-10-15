Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 139.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $350,717.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,830 shares of company stock worth $88,828. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verizon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) opened at 47.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.84 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

