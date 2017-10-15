Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,487,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,963,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,703,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 65.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 936,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 370,899 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) traded down 1.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,400 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.14 billion. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 8,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,646.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

