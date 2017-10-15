Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ PPC) traded down 0.72% on Friday, hitting $29.12. 639,020 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 49.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

