Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY) Holdings Reduced by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verifone Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verifone Systems by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Verifone Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verifone Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Verifone Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Verifone Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

PAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verifone Systems in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verifone Systems in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verifone Systems in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 848,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $2.29 billion. Verifone Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Verifone Systems had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verifone Systems, Inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verifone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

