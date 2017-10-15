Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vantiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vantiv from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Vantiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vantiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Vantiv (VNTV) opened at 69.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. Vantiv has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Vantiv had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vantiv will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,320,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,706,000 after acquiring an additional 492,711 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 3.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,645,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,893,000 after acquiring an additional 128,308 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,248,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,639,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

