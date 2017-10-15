Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,491,841 Shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,582,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,491,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.98% of AK Steel Holding Corporation worth $227,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 78.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AK Steel Holding Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in AK Steel Holding Corporation by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Longbow Research downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $6.24 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on AK Steel Holding Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) opened at 5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.91. AK Steel Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. AK Steel Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 735.25% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

