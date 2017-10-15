Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 468,447 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,078,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.04% of Shaw Communications worth $219,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,888,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,315,000 after purchasing an additional 342,269 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,508,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 57.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,970,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,410 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,654,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,201,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 65.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,951 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 468,447 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/vanguard-group-inc-buys-468447-shares-of-shaw-communications-inc-sjr.html.

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) opened at 21.85 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. BidaskClub lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.