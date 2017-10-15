VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Position Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Puplava Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,108.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx-position-cut-by-nomura-holdings-inc.html.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) opened at 23.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.