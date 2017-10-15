Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ VNDA) opened at 16.25 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company’s market capitalization is $728.94 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $42.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 173,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

