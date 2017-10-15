Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.53. 1,072,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,194,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.24.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.33.
The firm’s market cap is $5.82 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.
In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl news, Director John Paulson sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.66, for a total value of C$362,102.00. Also, Director Schutter Richard Urbain De bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,315.00.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Company Profile
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).
Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.