Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Southern Company (The) (SO)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,257,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $3,703,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,338.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 50.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 0.13. Southern Company has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Southern Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company (The) Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

