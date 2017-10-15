USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MPEL)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 3.3% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,110,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,416,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $16,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 117.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 895,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 195.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,032 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MPEL) traded up 0.42% on Friday, reaching $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

