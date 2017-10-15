US Geothermal Inc (HTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

US Geothermal Inc (AMEX:HTM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

HTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of US Geothermal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cowen and Company set a $6.00 target price on shares of US Geothermal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Geothermal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Geothermal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Geothermal by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Geothermal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Geothermal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of US Geothermal by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of US Geothermal (HTM) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 11,651 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. US Geothermal has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

US Geothermal (AMEX:HTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. US Geothermal had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Geothermal will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

US Geothermal Company Profile

U.S. Geothermal Inc is engaged in the renewable green energy business. The Company, through its subsidiary U.S. Geothermal Inc (Geo-Idaho), is engaged in the acquisition, development and utilization of geothermal resources in the Western United States and the Republic of Guatemala. It operates through two segments: Operating Plants, and Corporate and Development.

