Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ UPLD) opened at 21.25 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $437.73 million. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upland Software will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David May sold 25,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 20,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $440,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,223. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 180.0% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 599,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 385,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $7,321,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $5,584,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $3,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

