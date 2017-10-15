UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) Holdings Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its position in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (NYSE:UVE) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 290.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,117,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 505,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) opened at 24.25 on Friday. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $845.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,664.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC).

