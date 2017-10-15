United Technologies Corporation (UTX) vs. L-3 Communications Holdings (LLL) Head-To-Head Comparison

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) and L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Technologies Corporation and L-3 Communications Holdings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation $58.11 billion 1.63 $10.15 billion $6.56 18.10 L-3 Communications Holdings $10.90 billion 1.35 $1.32 billion $8.87 21.15

United Technologies Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than L-3 Communications Holdings. United Technologies Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L-3 Communications Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of United Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of L-3 Communications Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of United Technologies Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of L-3 Communications Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Technologies Corporation and L-3 Communications Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 9.15% 18.07% 5.91% L-3 Communications Holdings 6.44% 14.15% 5.60%

Dividends

United Technologies Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. L-3 Communications Holdings pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Technologies Corporation pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L-3 Communications Holdings pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Technologies Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and L-3 Communications Holdings has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

United Technologies Corporation has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L-3 Communications Holdings has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Technologies Corporation and L-3 Communications Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 11 4 0 2.27 L-3 Communications Holdings 0 7 4 1 2.50

United Technologies Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $125.77, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. L-3 Communications Holdings has a consensus target price of $190.56, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given United Technologies Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Technologies Corporation is more favorable than L-3 Communications Holdings.

Summary

L-3 Communications Holdings beats United Technologies Corporation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment is engaged in providing heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration solutions. The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet and general aviation markets. Pratt & Whitney segment provides fleet management services and aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul services. The UTC Aerospace Systems segment provides aerospace products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, regional, business and general aviation markets, military, space and undersea operations.

L-3 Communications Holdings Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc., formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms. It operates through four segments: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, Communication Systems and Sensor Systems. Electronic Systems provides a broad range of products and services for military and commercial customers in several niche markets across several business areas. Aerospace Systems delivers integrated solutions and provides engineering, modernization, upgrade, sustainment, and maintenance and logistics support. Communication Systems delivers products and services for the global communications market. Sensor Systems provides diverse sensor technologies.

