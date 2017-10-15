United Parcel Service (UPS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

News articles about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4870050351002 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE UPS) opened at 118.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $120.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 417.18%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

