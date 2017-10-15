United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect United Continental Holdings to post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Continental Holdings to post $6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6.95 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) opened at 67.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $83.04.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Bank of America Corporation decreased their target price on shares of United Continental Holdings from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS AG boosted their target price on shares of United Continental Holdings from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $898,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,818.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

