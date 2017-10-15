United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.77% of United Community Banks worth $35,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 20,108.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,666,000 after buying an additional 9,187,487 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,246,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 53.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 1,151,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,111,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,237,000 after buying an additional 451,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,544,000 after buying an additional 325,400 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards sold 11,550 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $300,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $439,319.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, FIG Partners raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) opened at 28.12 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.87.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

