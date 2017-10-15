Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Position Maintained by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. maintained its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.05% of Unifi worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 18.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 2,980.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 7.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE UFI) opened at 37.22 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $679.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.18 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Unifi’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $110,416.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,876. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Charron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $627,322.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $650,934 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns.

