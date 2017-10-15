Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.99.

Under Armour (UA) opened at 14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.16. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

